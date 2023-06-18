Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,159 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $78.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

