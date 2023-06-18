Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $155.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $157.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

