Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $65,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,613 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,182,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after acquiring an additional 941,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

