Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

