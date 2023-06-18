Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $155.35 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.