Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,575 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $102,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

