Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Up 5%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 121,563,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 115,743,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Vast Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

