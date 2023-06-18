Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 7,230 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $266,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,614 shares in the company, valued at $40,579,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64.

On Thursday, May 18th, Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,340.45.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $625,291.32.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

