Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 190,761 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,761 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $58,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Mills by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

