Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,595 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,595 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $55,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

NYSE HES opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

