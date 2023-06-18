Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,581 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $57,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

