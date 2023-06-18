Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $58,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Down 1.3 %

MYR Group stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.