Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 147,270 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $59,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LivaNova by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after buying an additional 293,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

