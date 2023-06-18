Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 379,563 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 224.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $58,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.4 %

RL opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Articles

