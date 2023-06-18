Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 45,745 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

