Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $53,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

