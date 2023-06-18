Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $55,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

