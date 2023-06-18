Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

Shares of ACN opened at $319.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.70. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

