Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2,232.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $55,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,514,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after buying an additional 1,636,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.32 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

