Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $54.82 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $54,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

