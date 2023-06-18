Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.62 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $55,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,960,000. Natixis raised its position in NVR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,990.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,773.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5,304.96. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $6,000.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 410.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,863.33.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

