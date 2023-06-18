Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.81 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $57,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,289,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.