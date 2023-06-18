Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.04 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $60,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.9 %

AMG opened at $148.30 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

