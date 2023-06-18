Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $61.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $61,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,891 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

