Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $62,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.72 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.25. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

