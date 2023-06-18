Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.55 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $62,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after acquiring an additional 373,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PPL by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

PPL opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

