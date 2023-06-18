Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $61,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

