Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,216,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Ball Stock Up 7.2 %

BALL opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

