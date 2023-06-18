Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,209 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $57,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $161.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

