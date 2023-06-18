Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,595 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $60,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $483.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.13 and its 200 day moving average is $467.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

