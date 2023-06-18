Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $62,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.6 %

PCAR stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

