Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 111,460 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 940,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $57,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

D opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

