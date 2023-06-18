Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,758 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $56,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETR opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

