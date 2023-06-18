Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 334,998 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $59,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,252. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.6 %

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.