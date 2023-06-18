Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,140 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $55,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

