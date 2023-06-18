Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,412 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $60,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.21 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

