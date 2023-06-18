Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $53,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

