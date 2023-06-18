Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $56,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,195,000 after buying an additional 73,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,641,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,247,000 after buying an additional 296,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

