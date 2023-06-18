Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $57,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,729,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.8% during the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.7 %

SEE opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

