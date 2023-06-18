Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $58,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.