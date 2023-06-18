Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.11

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 697482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investments B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,750,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,872 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

