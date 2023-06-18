Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 139,185 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,942,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 139,185 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Microsoft worth $3,583,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.40. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

