Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 75,847 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Apollo Global Management worth $82,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,364 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $77.08 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

