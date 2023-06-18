Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 719.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001,899 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Pinterest worth $83,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pinterest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 327,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,399.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,349,792. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

