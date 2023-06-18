Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 431.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,950 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $56,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

