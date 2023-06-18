Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 154,664 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,664 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $74,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

