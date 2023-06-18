Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 237,275 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of GitLab worth $76,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in GitLab by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

GTLB stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,274 shares of company stock worth $2,495,400. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

