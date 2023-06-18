Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 28,021 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $65,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

