Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 28,021 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $65,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
