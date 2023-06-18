Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 52,079 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of PTC worth $70,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

PTC Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $144.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $2,462,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,215,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,512 shares of company stock worth $64,177,076 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

