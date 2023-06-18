Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Dolby Laboratories worth $67,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249 over the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $83.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

